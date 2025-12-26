LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A heated argument between neighbors ended with one of them dead in Lauderhill, police said.

According to Lauderhill Police, the gunfire occurred in the area of Northwest 22nd Street and 56th Avenue, at around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Security footage shared with 7News shows a group of people arguing in the parking lot of the Sunny Lake apartment complex.

Neighbors said that the people were from two different apartments and had been fighting for most of the day over loud music and parking spots.

In a separate video shared with 7News, that is too graphic to air, a woman is seen pointing a gun at someone and within seconds a man shoots her, and she falls to the ground.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, investigators said, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound outside of a home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said they have accounted for everyone involved and believe this is an isolated incident.

Neighbors said the victim, a woman in her 30s, had lived at the apartment complex for a few years with her daughter and that the gunman was a guest of one of the apartments.

Officials still ask that if anyone has any information that could help with their investigation to call Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

