NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police say they have a crucial clue after a crime at a South Florida department store, and the victim is speaking to 7News.

A 76-year-old woman from North Lauderdale, who asked not to identify her, was shopping at Walmart on McNab Road in October when her purse was stolen.

“It made me sick just watching her go through my purse. I just felt like I was violated,” she said.

Security camera footage shows a man and woman who stole the purse.

“I walked around to go to the child’s slippers for my great granddaughter, and I was looking at it,” said the victim, “and I always fasten my purse with the baby seat hook, but today I didn’t do it because I was only going to run in, grab something and leave.”

“At some point, the male in the video had been watching her and then a short time later, you see the female in the video walking with the victim’s purse,” said Carey Codd, Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The victim said she believes the purse was grabbed just as she had turned to see some children’s items.

Not only were her credit cards and license stolen but also her cellphone and car keys.

“These are items that we all rely on every single day of our lives,” said Codd. “They are with us as we walk out the door, as we walk through life, so to be deprived of that and to have them taken from us is incredibly frustrating and incredibly scary.”

The victim’s credit cards were used a short time later inside of the Walmart and at a gas station.

Deputies hope the clear images and video help them find the thieves.

The victim is not only unsettled but angry.

“If I could have reached out, I would have punched her in the face,” she said, “and I hope they catch these people and karma is a [expletive language].”

If you recognize these alleged crooks, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

