MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - For the second consecutive day, a weapon has been found on the campus of Miramar High School, officials said.

The school’s principal, Winfred Porter issued a call to parents on Tuesday, notifying them that an anonymous note led to the discovery of a weapon in the boys’ locker room.

The school’s resource officer and security team safely searched the area and recovered the weapon. No injuries were reported.

“All students and staff are safe,” Porter said in the message. “I commend the student who did the right thing by seeing something and saying something.”

Authorities have not yet released details about the type of weapon found Tuesday or whether any students have been identified in connection with it. An active investigation is ongoing to determine the source.

The latest incident comes just one day after a student was arrested for bringing a firearm onto campus.

On Monday, school officials said recently installed metal detectors flagged the weapon as the student entered the building.

The gun was not loaded and no ammunition was found.

