POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Pompano Beach in 2021.

Sergio Barbosa was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after authorities received reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue in Pompano Beach around 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Another adult female victim survived the attack.

According to officials, the victims were outside near a vehicle when two men approached them. A struggle ensued, resulting in Barbosa being shot multiple times while the female victim was shot after attempting to flee in a car.

Alfredo Blue, 35, was arrested by members of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office V.I.P.E.R. Unit on March 8, 2021, and charged with murder and attempted murder.

After a thorough investigation, officials said Chad Sanford, also 35, was arrested on April 11 on the same charges.

Blue and Sanford, from Pompano Beach, are currently held in custody at Broward County Main Jail.

