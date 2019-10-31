Second suspect arrested in Davie liquor store robbery

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused liquor store robber that was on the run has been caught.

Nineteen-year-old Devon Williams appeared before a judge Thursday.

The robbery occurred at the Walgreens on Southwest 136th Avenue near State Road 84 on Oct. 18.

According to police, Williams was the man seen on surveillance video fighting a clerk inside the Walgreen’s liquor store.

A woman eventually jumped in while another took off with bottles of alcohol.

One of the women, Randazia Bryant, was arrested earlier.

A third suspect is still on the run.

