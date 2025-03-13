FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A second person has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 3-year-old Rylo Yancy at a Fort Lauderdale park last July, court records show.

Thaddeus Squire III, 23, is accused of aiding Tyler Hollins, the alleged shooter, by providing him with transportation to commit the crime, according to the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say Squire assisted Hollins in evading arrest after the shooting, which took place on July 21 at Riverland Park during a child’s birthday party.

Thaddeus Squire Tyler Hollins

Hollins, 20, was indicted earlier this month on a charge of first-degree murder in the drive-by shooting that left Yancy dead.

Squire is facing one count of accessory after the fact, according to the charging document.

Police have said the investigation remains ongoing and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Authorities are asking anyone with tips to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s Homicide Tipline at 954-828-6677 or Detective Juan Rodriguez at 954-828-6673. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS, where a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to further arrests.

