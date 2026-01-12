MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A second grade student was found with a loaded magazine inside a backpack at St. Bartholomew Catholic School in Miramar, authorities said.

Miramar Police said officers responded to the school at 8003 Miramar Parkway on Monday morning after administrators reported that a student had a bag containing the loaded magazine.

School officials followed established safety protocols and contacted law enforcement, police said.

According to the Archdiocese of Miami, the student self-reported having bullets in the backpack.

Once officers arrived, they took possession of the ammunition, conducted an investigation and determined there was no firearm on campus.

“As a result, there was never any immediate threat to our faculty, staff, or students,” the archdiocese said in a statement.

Police said no charges are being filed at this time.

