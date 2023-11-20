PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A bipartisan congressional visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School took place Monday at the site of one of the deadliest school shootings in history.

Members of Congress were invited to tour all three floors of the 1200 Building, accompanied by several family members of the victims.

The 1200 building on the campus is where a gunman targeted innocent people on Feb. 14, 2018.

The walkthrough was organized by Representative Jared Moskowitz, an alum of MSD.

“Because it’s important to see, unfortunately, what it looks like when a mass shooting comes to your high school. When your high school is turned into a war zone,” said Moskowitz. “The 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas is still a time capsule. It’s exactly as it was on Feb. 14 without the victims. Every backpack that was dropped, every shoe that fell off, homework that was on people’s desks, the writing that was on the dry-erase board is exactly as it was on that very day.”

The second congressional walkthrough aims to provide legislators with a firsthand understanding of the site ahead of the scheduled demolition in the summer of 2024.

Following the tour, a school safety roundtable will take place in Coral Springs, addressing crucial issues related to campus security.

