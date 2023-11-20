PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A bipartisan congressional visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is set for Monday.

The walkthrough has been organized by Representative Jared Moskowitz.

Members of Congress have been invited to tour all three floors of the 1200 Building, accompanied by several family members of the victims.

The 1200 building on the campus is where a gunman targeted innocent people on Feb. 14, 2018.

The second congressional walkthrough aims to provide legislators with a firsthand understanding of the site ahead of the scheduled demolition in the summer of 2024.

Following the tour, a school safety roundtable will take place in Coral Springs, addressing crucial issues related to campus security.

