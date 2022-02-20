FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale residents celebrated their love for their furry companions during the city’s second annual Fur the Love Pet Fest.

With the event coinciding with National Love Your Pet Day, flower crowns and fur ﬁlled the air at Las Olas Oceanside Park, Sunday.

The mom and pup duo behind the award-winning Instagram @TourwithTeddy and blog “Living A Fairytail,” once again hosted the event once again.

New this year was the VIP Bark Brunch Picnic, featuring indie-acoustic tunes from J.J. and the Florida Oranges band.

There was also a pet fashion show.

All event proceeds will benefit local pet rescues.

