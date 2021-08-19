POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman faces a federal fraud investigation after she scammed thousands of people through a massive, multimillion-dollar Ponzi operation, authorities and investors said.

A civil complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier in August charged Johanna Garcia, the manager and president of MJ Capital Funding, with violating the antifraud and registration provisions of the federal securities laws.

Steven Shulman, who runs his own pet rescue charity, said on Thursday that he was one of the victims.

“It’s a terrible loss, and I was using the money and the profits to save the lives of animals,” he said.

Shulman said he thought he had found the perfect investment vehicle in MJ Capital Funding, which is run out of a Pompano Beach storefront.

The idea behind investing in the company was to put up money to be used by small businesses for loans, called merchant cash advances, and make a profit on the interest.

“Seemed legit and seemed quite interesting,” said Shulman.

Another investor, who asked to be identified as “Maria,” also thought it seemed like a sound investment.

“We were looking to see if we could make a little extra money,” she said.

Maria said she and her family, including her elderly mother and mother-in-law, put up nearly $300,000.

It may have seemed like a good idea at the time. The SEC filing claims, “MJ Capital promises an annual return of varying amounts, typically 120%.”

A video on MJ Capital’s website describes a plan that allows investors to earn money based on loans to small and mid-sized businesses.

But SEC officials said that’s not what happened. Instead, “The representations that the MJ companies were using investor money to fund MCAs and that their money was secure were lies.”

The government claims it was a Ponzi scheme. Investigators said most of the money wasn’t going to business loans.

“They keep raising more money so they could pay earlier investors and skim money off the top for themselves,” said attorney Jeff Sonn with the Sonn Law Group. It’s not a legitimate business; it’s simply a game of musical chairs.”

Through her lawyer, David Garvin, Garcia denied the claims. A statement reads, “Johanna Garcia is not going anywhere. She has complete trust in the legal system. A lot of this speculation and innuendo will prove to be inaccurate, and ultimately she will be vindicated. She did not do anything knowingly incorrect or improper.”

Assets of the business have been frozen, and now investors are out tens of millions of dollars.

“We are devastated. I don’t know how we are gonna get through all of this,” said Maria. “She should burn in hell, because you don’t do this to people.”

“I’m too torn up right now,” said Shulman. “Pure unadulterated greed, which ultimately, you get caught.”

A hearing in the case has been set for September.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.