MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 73-year-old man who was reported missing from Miramar.

Geotis Johnson was last seen walking away from the 7800 block of Ramona Street, at around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Johnson stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve checkered shirt, long black Dickies pants, and gray slip-on shoes.

Detectives said he is in need of medical care.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 or the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000, extension 0.

