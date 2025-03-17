MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 73-year-old man who was reported missing from Miramar.

Geotis Johnson was last seen walking away from the 7800 block of Ramona Street, at around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Johnson stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve checkered shirt, long black Dickies pants, and gray slip-on shoes.

Detectives said he is in need of medical care.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 or the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000, extension 0.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox