OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Oakland Park.

According to investigators, 37-year-old Anna Smith was last seen near Northeast 38th Street and First Avenue, April 15.

Smith stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve jean shirt and pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call BSO at 954-764-HELP (4357).

