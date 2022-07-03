NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a young woman who went missing in North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sarah Gonzalez was last seen along the 3600 block of West Commercial Boulevard, at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Gonzalez stands about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, white tank top and light blue, black and white shorts.

Gonzalez’s family told investigators she suffers from several diagnosed mental illnesses that require medication.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or BSO’s non-emergency number, 954-764-HELP (4357).

