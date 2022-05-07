MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Margate and was described as endangered.

According to Margate Police, 50-year-old Kathleen “Katy” Chaney left her home along the 6500 block of Winfield Boulevard on Thursday and has not been seen since.

She stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 140 pounds and has long dark hair.

Family members told police that Chaney has previously been diagnosed with mental health issues.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Margate Police Detective Michael Starkman at 954-972-7111.

