MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Hollywood.

According to Miramar Police, 33-year-old Michelle Cuevas was last seen in Young Circle on Friday.

Investigators described her as endangered.

Police said Cuevas may be driving a black 2021 Kia Forte with the Florida tag QYZU16.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miramar Police detective Mark Moretti at 954-602-4184.

