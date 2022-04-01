CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Coral Springs.

According to Coral Springs Police, 39-year-old Berlande Bonhomme, was last seen on foot along Northwest 40th Street, near 76th Avenue, at around 4:30 p.m., Saturday.

Bonhomme stands about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a pink dress, white shoes and a white hair wrap. She was carrying a blue backpack at the time of her disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Coral Springs Police at 954-344-1800.

