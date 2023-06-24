FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 67-year-old Monica Roberts was last seen near 300 Terminal Drive at around 10 p.m. on Friday.

Roberts stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a blue jacket with white stripes, blue jeans and red shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Roberts’ family told detectives that she suffers from memory loss.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.