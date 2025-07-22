POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who went missing from Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities said Summer Leo, 30, was last seen just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, leaving the Target store at 3200 North Federal Highway.

She was seen entering a white BMW M340i with the Florida tag reading “AH34SK.”

The vehicle is registered to 39-year-old Timothy Bowman.

According to detectives, the vehicle was last seen in the Tampa area. At this time, they believe the circumstances of her disappearance may be suspicious.

Officials have not released any information on the potential relationship between the two.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Summer Leo or Timothy Bowman or the vehicle should contact BSO Detective Shane Fairbanks at 954-321-4380 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

