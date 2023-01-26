NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old Gerone Beaubrun was last seen in the area of West McNab Road and Avon Lane, at around 5:55 a.m., Thursday.

Beaubrun stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her upper lip.

Beaubrun was last seen wearing a green floral dress and black shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or BSO’s non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.