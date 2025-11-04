DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for several people who, they said, spray-painted graffiti on the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier and then posted video of the crime on social media.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the subjects targeted a pillar underneath the pier, at around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Investigators said this was one of several such incidents, dating back to September, where the subject spray-painted the base of the pier with initials and designs.

Detectives said city workers have since painted over the graffiti, and they continue to investigate the matter as possible criminal mischief.

The pier has undergone renovations and repairs over the years, so authorities are taking this matter seriously.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism or the subjects’ whereabouts, call BSO Deerfield Beach Detective Jason Arellano at 954-250-4392 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.



