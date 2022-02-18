POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a Texas man who went missing in Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old George Garcia was last seen on the morning of Feb. 2 along the 1000 block of Pine Drive.

Garcia stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, red sweatshirt, black hat and blue jeans.

Investigators said Garcia has multiple tattoos and is missing part of his left arm.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4468 or the BSO non-emergency number: 954-764-4357.

