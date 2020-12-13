Search underway for Tennessee fugitive after 1 apprehended in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating an out-of-state fugitive after a vehicle linked to him and another fugitive was spotted in Pompano Beach, leading them to apprehend the second suspect.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, they are searching for 34-year-old Christopher Osteen.

Officials said they were alerted on Sunday morning to a vehicle that was wanted out of Tennessee.

After searching for several hours, they located both suspects in a neighborhood in the area of North Riverside Drive.

Upon making contact with the fugitives, officials said, the duo fled.

Deputies were eventually able to apprehend one of them. He was identified as 36-year-old Robert Lee Brown.

Investigators said his original charges were rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and theft.

As of Sunday night, Osteen remains at large. His original charges were aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

Officials said Osteen stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and tan shoes.

Police urge area residents to remain inside their homes and stay out of public areas.

If you have any information on Osteen’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.