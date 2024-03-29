MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Police are trying to locate a missing teenage girl.

Investigators said Cristal Hernandez was last seen by her father at her home in Margate, in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 61st Avenue, at around 4:30 a.m., Friday.

Hernandez stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants with Mickey Mouse images on them.

Officials urge anyone with information of her whereabouts to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

