Search underway for teen who went missing near Coral Springs dog park

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a teenage girl who went missing in Coral Springs.

According to Coral Springs Police, 14-year-old Kaylee DeOliveira was last seen near a dog park located off Sportsplex Drive, near West Sample Road, at around 2:30 p.m., Sunday.

The @CoralSpringsPD seeks the public’s assistance in locating 14 y/o Kaylee DeOliveira. Kaylee is a white female, 5’2”, 105lbs & has long pink/blue/purple hair. Kaylee was last seen wearing a black sweater & was near the dog park located off of Sportsplex Drive (around 2:30pm). pic.twitter.com/L8YkRwGsqN — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) January 10, 2021

Investigators said DeOliveira stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 105 pounds, and has long pink, blue and purple hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Coral Springs Police at 954-344-1800.

