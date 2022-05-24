OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Oakland Park.

Giona Thompkins was last seen near the 2000 block of Northwest 32nd Court, around 5 p.m., Monday.

She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Thompkins was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and was carrying a black book bag.

Anyone with information on Thompkins’ whereabouts should contact Broward Sheriff’s Office detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

