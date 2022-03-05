COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old boy who went missing in Coconut Creek.

According to Coconut Creek Police, Braylon Berry was last seen along the 5000 block of Pine Creek Place, at around 5:30 p.m., Friday.

Investigators said the teen is on the autism spectrum and is high functioning.

Officers urge anyone with information about Berry’s whereabouts to call Coconut Creek Police at 954-973-6700.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.