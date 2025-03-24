PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Park Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for the vandalism of a police decoy vehicle.

Police say a group of 90 to 150 people on motorcycles, bikes, and ATVs took over the road near Southwest 40th Avenue on Pembroke Road at approximately 3:15 p.m., Sunday.

Among the group, three unidentified males were seen climbing onto the decoy vehicle parked at the RaceTrac gas station, with one of them even shattering the cruiser’s windshield.

The estimated damage to the vehicle is approximately $1,000.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

