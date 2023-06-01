MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a thief linked to multiple vehicle burglaries in Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, the subject committed multiple burglaries in the area of Ramona Street and Casablanca Drive.

Surveillance video captured the subject in this area during the overnight hours of May 25. He was seen driving a small black SUV or crossover vehicle with no tints.

Need to Identify: This suspect committed multiple vehicle burglaries in the area of Ramona St. and Casablanca Dr. He was observed driving a smaller, black SUV or crossover vehicle. Anyone w/ info. on his identity is urged to contact @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS. You can… pic.twitter.com/XdGrNatXMZ — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 31, 2023

Based on the security footage tweeted by Miramar PD, officials said they’re looking for a male between the ages of 18 and 25 years, with a slim build facial hair.

If you have any information on these car burglaries or the subject’s identity, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.