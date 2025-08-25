NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a drive-by shooting in a North Lauderdale neighborhood.

Witnesses said someone in a silver Honda Accord started shooting at a house on Sussex Drive on Sunday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found shell casings on the ground and bullet holes in a car window.

There are no reported injuries.

Investigators continue their efforts to track down the shooter.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.