MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot and robbed inside a Miramar home.

Miramar Police units responded to a report of a male victim with a gunshot wound in the area of Miramar Parkway and Southwest 147th Terrace, near a Residence Inn by Marriott, at around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said the victim was confronted by an unknown man who demanded his watch, then shot him and took off with the watch.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Aviation units helped search the area but were unable to locate the shooter.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Detectives believe the subject fled the area, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this robbery and shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.