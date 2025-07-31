MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a subject who, they said, stole merchandise from a grocery store in Miramar before he pulled out a gun at a sales clerk.

According to Miramar Police, the subject entered the Stop & Shop at 6590 Pembroke Road on Wednesday.

When he went to pay for several items, investigators said, the subject’s credit card was declined.

It was at this point when, police said, the subject walked out with the merchandise. When an employee confronted him outside the business, the man pulled out a gun out and forced the victim back inside before taking off.

Detectives said the subject has a slim build and curly black hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black short-sleeve shirt, dark-colored pants and white sneakers. He was also carrying a black and white crossbody duffle bag featuring an Adidas logo.

Officials urge anyone who recognizes this individual, or has any information about this robbery, to please contact Miramar Police Detective Y. Gutierrez at 954-602-4006 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

