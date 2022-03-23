FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are searching for a man who, they said, robbed a bank in Fort Lauderdale

The FBI released pictures of Wednesday morning’s robbery at the Wells Fargo branch located along the 900 block of State Road 84.

Investigators said the subject entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money, just after 9 a.m.

Agents said the man got into a black SUV and took off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

Anyone with information about this robbery or the subject’s whereabouts is urged to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

