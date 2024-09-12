HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 25-year-old pregnant woman who was last seen over a month ago in Hallandale Beach.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, Jenny Saint Pierre was last seen by her ex-boyfriend at Gulfstream Park, located at 901 S. Federal Highway on Aug. 5.

Police said at the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a purple shirt and black pants.

Police said that Saint Pierre, who is currently pregnant and suffers from schizophrenia, is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She has a tattoo reading “Benie” on her left collarbone.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Ramsaroop at (954) 457-1430.

