POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 48-year-old woman who has been missing from Pompano Beach for over two weeks.

According to BSO detectives, Cher Ann Corneilsen was last seen around noon on Wednesday, Feb. 14, in the 5000 block of Federal Highway.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches, weighing about 160 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Corneilsen’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.