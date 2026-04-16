DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A search is underway for the shooter who left a man injured in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area near the 900 block of Northwest 45th Street early Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, detectives found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

As of late Thursday afternoon, the shooter is still on the loose after fleeing the scene.

An investigation is underway into the shooting.

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