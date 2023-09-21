FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the hunt for a man as they work to solve a sexual assault case that has a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood on edge.

Fort Lauderdale Police are hoping someone will recognize the individual captured on a surveillance image they released. They said they want to identify and talk to this man, but they stressed that he is not a suspect.

Investigators said the man may have attempted to break into a home in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, but they wonder whether he might know anything about the sexual assault of a woman at the Pine Crest Apartments along Northeast 18th Avenue, at around 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Residents of the complex spoke with 7News this past weekend in the condition of anonymity.

“This is scary because sometimes I go to work and my wife stays by herself,” said one of the residents.

Detectives said the subject was armed when he broke into the unit. They said he threatened to kill and then sexually assaulted the woman inside.

“This just is terrible,” said one of the residents.

“We need more security in this neighborhood,” said another resident.

Detectives later obtained the surveillance still of the man they’re seeking from a nearby surveillance camera. They said he fits the general description of the subject in Friday’s incident.

If you have any information on this case that could help investigators, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

