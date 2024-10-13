POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for the driver of a Nissan Rogue who, they said, struck and killed a man in Pompano Beach and then took off.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the overnight hit-and-run along the 1700 block of North Dixie Highway, just after 4:15 a.m. on Sunday.

First responders arrived to find the victim lying on the roadway with injuries consisten with being hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

BSO detectives released pictures of what they described as vehicle parts, from a 2008 to 2013 silver Nissan Rogue, that were found at the scene of the crash.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, contact BSO Detective Sherry Portoro at 954-321-4843 or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, Crime Stoppers callers can always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

