LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A pervert is on the prowl after, police said, he entered a patio in a Lauderhill neighborhood, stared through the glass door and began to pleasure himself while nearly fully naked.

Surveillance cameras captured the man, seen wearing only a disposable mask, dark sneakers and some kind of dark hood, as he walked up to the back of a house in the Inverrary neighborhood of La Mirage, at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

He them peered into the window and began touching himself.

“What in the world, hold on, what?!” said a resident. “I think he needs to rot in hell.”

The homeowner told 7News that he, his wife and young daughter were home at the time, but their little girl had already gone to bed

The man was looking through a glass door leading to the kitchen and living room area.

For residents seeing just a screengrab of the nude subject, their reaction was similar.

“OK, that is very crazy and very sad that this is happening,” said a woman, “so, yes, something needs to be done.”

“That is not God fearing or God-like, so it is not a good thing to be spying on kids,” said a man. “This is a wicked world, a lot of stuff is going on in the world right now. People like that deserve to be locked up in jail.”

If you have any information on the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

