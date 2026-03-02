MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Police officers are seeking the public’s help in looking for a missing woman.

Detectives say 50-year-old Nathalie Day went missing on Sunday morning from her home on 5586 Lakewood Circle.

Clarke stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, according to police.

She has dark brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple top/shirt, purple pants, a pink backpack, and a black/white purse.

Police say Day drives a silver/gray 2007 Honda Fit, with Florida tag 63BZHM.

She meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult, detectives say.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Day is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

