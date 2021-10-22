PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a teenage girl who went missing after she walked away from a high school in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 14-year-old Grace Fernandez was last seen at Flanagan High School at around 3 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said the teen had a fight with one of her teachers and left the school property.

A note was later found in her bedroom that suggested she might harm herself.

Fernandez stands 5 feet tall weighs around 80 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, green pants and combat boots.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

