POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old from Pompano Beach.

Bridgette Scotland was last seen on Friday, March 22 around 9 a.m. in the area of the 1800 Block of Northwest Eight Street.

Scotland stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weights around 102 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Scotland’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

