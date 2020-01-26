Search underway for missing Pembroke Pines elderly woman

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who went missing in Pembroke Pines.
According to Pembroke Pines Police, 81-year-old Shuangai Zhang was last seen on foot at around 8 a.m., Sunday.
She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds and has short white hair. She was last seen wearing dark colored pants and a gray and white sweater.
Officials said she has no known medical conditions.
Investigators did not specify her last known location. They urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.