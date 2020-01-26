Search underway for missing Pembroke Pines elderly woman

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who went missing in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 81-year-old Shuangai Zhang was last seen on foot at around 8 a.m., Sunday.

Have you seen 81-year-old Shuangai Zhang? Shuangai was last seen on foot at 8AM this morning. She is an Asian female, 5’3”, 110lbs, with short white hair; last seen wearing dark colored pants & a grey and white sweater. No known medical conditions. Call police w/ any information. pic.twitter.com/cXszwt6U1I — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 26, 2020

She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds and has short white hair. She was last seen wearing dark colored pants and a gray and white sweater.

Officials said she has no known medical conditions.

Investigators did not specify her last known location. They urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

