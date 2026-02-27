PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man from Plantation.

Plantation Police officers say 41-year-old Stevenson Edouard was last seen in the area of 1800 Northwest 108th Avenue on early Sunday morning.

Detectives say Edouard stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes. It remains unclear what he was wearing when he went missing.

Police say Stevenson is diagnosed with schizophrenia, depression, and is bipolar. He does not have his prescribed medications with him and, therefore, is considered endangered.

Anyone with information on Edouard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Plantation Police at (954)-797-2100.

