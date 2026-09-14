MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Police Department officers are seeking the assistance of the public in the search for a missing man.

According to investigators, Carlos Paz Vale, 33, was last seen on Monday afternoon when he was observed by family members leaving his home on foot, walking westbound on Flores Way.

Paz Vale stands 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, a Chinese tattoo on his inner right bicep, and it’s unclear what he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Paz Vale is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

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