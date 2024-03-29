MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Police are trying to locate a missing juvenile.

Cristal Hernandez was last seen at her home in Margate on March 29 at 4:30 a.m. by her father.

She stands at five feet and three inches, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants with Mickey Mouse images on them.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Cristal Hernandez is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.