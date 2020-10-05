Search underway for missing Fort Lauderdale woman with special needs

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a woman with special needs who went missing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 21-year-old Mery Noel walked away from an apartment complex along the 200 block of East Dixie Highway, at around 8 p.m., Monday.

Investigators said Noel has Down syndrome and Stage 5 pancreatic disease.

She stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 165 pounds, has black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

Noel was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, orange shorts and gray shoes.

Detectives said she requires daily dialysis and medications that she currently does not have.

Officials urge anyone with information on Noel’s whereabouts to call Fort Lauderdale Police detective J. Saint-Jean at 954-828-5570.

