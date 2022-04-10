MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Margate and has been described as endangered.

According to Margate Police, 34-year-old Mathew Hayes was last seen at his home along the 5700 block of Seton Drive, just after 1 p.m., Sunday.

Hayes stands about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has short blond hair.

Police said he called a friend and co-worker at around 1:11 p.m. and said he may want to harm himself.

Detectives believe Hayes is traveling on foot because he does not have a vehicle.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

