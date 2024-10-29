MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing and endangered from Miramar.

Patrick Ferguson was last seen at the 6100 block of SW 41 Street on Oct. 27 at approximately 11:00 p.m. wearing either a burgundy Miami Heat t-shirt or a dark blue Under Armor hooded sweatshirt.

He has special needs and may have difficulties communicating. He is known to frequent gas stations and large department stores.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

