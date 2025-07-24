PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing elderly woman in Plantation.

Maria Robles, 84, was last seen in the area of 8200 West Sunrise Boulevard around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

She’s 5 foot, 2 inches, weighs 90 pounds and has gray hair and was last spotted leaving a doctor’s office on foot and uses a walker to get around.

She suffers from multiple medical conditions and does not have her medications.

If you have any information about the location of this individual, please call the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100.

